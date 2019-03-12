Põlu alla sattunud lennukimudel on reisijad muretsema pannud

Kuigi osa lennufirmasid on Boeing 737 MAX 8 reisilennukite kasutamise ajutiselt lõpetanud, ei kavatse paljud lennufirmad sama teha. Reisijad aga ei tunne end seetõttu enam turvaliselt.
Üha rohkem reisijaid pöördub lennufirmade poole sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel. Mai lõpus Portlandist Oaklandi lendav naine päris lennufirmalt Southwest Airlines, kuidas on tal võimalik teada saada, millist lennukit sel lennul kasutatakse. Ta ei soovi lennata MAX 8-ga.
@SouthwestAir My daughter and I have a flight to OAK at the end of May from PDX. How do I find out what type of aircraft we will be flying? I don’t want to be on a Boeing max 8.— Andrea Call (@andi_call) March 11, 2019
Samalaadse küsimuse on lennufirmale esitanud ka teised Twitteri kasutajad, kes soovivad MAX 8-t vältida.
@SouthwestAir I just booked a flight for my family on your website, but I couldn't find what type of aircraft it would be. None of us want to fly the Boeing 737 Max, so how can we find out if that's the plane for our reservation?— rcrsv (@rcrsv) March 11, 2019
hey @SouthwestAir -- not to be super nosey and all, but i'm flying roundtrip on your airline next month and would LOVE to know how i can be guaranteed that my planes will not be #Boeing737Max ?— Zoe Yellen (@cantstopyellen) March 10, 2019
@SouthwestAir How can I see what type of plane is scheduled for a flight way in advance? I am looking for some flights in August, but honestly do not feel comfortable with back to back #BOEING737MAX8 issues. I do not want to book a flight on one of these #Boeing737Max #Boeing— Finn (@JasonFinneran) March 11, 2019
Lennufirma esindaja sõnul ei kavatse nad Boeing 737 MAX 8 reisilennukite kasutamist lõpetada. Vastuse selle kohta, millist lennukit konkreetsel lennul kasutatakse, saab anda umbes 24 tundi enne lennu algust.