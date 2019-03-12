T, 12.03.2019
«Jaapanlased teavad väga hästi, kus Eesti asub.» Laura Zirel
  • Reisile
  • Põlu alla sattunud lennukimudel on reisijad muretsema pannud

Põlu alla sattunud lennukimudel on reisijad muretsema pannud

jaga E-post prindi saada vihje Kommentaarid

FOTO: Shutterstock

Kuigi osa lennufirmasid on Boeing 737 MAX 8 reisilennukite kasutamise ajutiselt lõpetanud, ei kavatse paljud lennufirmad sama teha. Reisijad aga ei tunne end seetõttu enam turvaliselt.

Üha rohkem reisijaid pöördub lennufirmade poole sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel. Mai lõpus Portlandist Oaklandi lendav naine päris lennufirmalt Southwest Airlines, kuidas on tal võimalik teada saada, millist lennukit sel lennul kasutatakse. Ta ei soovi lennata MAX 8-ga.

Samalaadse küsimuse on lennufirmale esitanud ka teised Twitteri kasutajad, kes soovivad MAX 8-t vältida.

Lennufirma esindaja sõnul ei kavatse nad Boeing 737 MAX 8 reisilennukite kasutamist lõpetada. Vastuse selle kohta, millist lennukit konkreetsel lennul kasutatakse, saab anda umbes 24 tundi enne lennu algust.

Viimased uudised

Viimased uudised

Praegu oluline

Populaarne

Tagasi üles