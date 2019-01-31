Ammuta reisiinspiratsiooni: TOP 10 Airbnb unistuste ööbimispaika

Airbnb avaldas edetabeli fotodest, mis osutusid Instagrami kasutajate seas eelmisel aastal kõige populaarsemaks. Tuleb välja, et Itaalia võluvad majutusasutsed ei jäta kedagi külmaks.
Where else can you take a bath with a once-in-a-lifetime alpine view? Past guests say this Queenstown home overlooking Lake Wakatipu is every bit as magical it looks. Also unbelievable: helicopter hikes, Luc's homemade biscuits and a glass of champagne in that tub. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @chachi86
Guests can't help but feel like they're living in a fairy tale at Amedeo’s castle-like home in Ravello. Built in 1621, it's located along the banks of the Dragone River, which sends a light breeze up to cool guests on even the hottest of days. For a little exercise, walk half a mile down the stepped path and you'll be rewarded with the quiet, secluded beaches of Atrani. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @jugglesatparties
Fifteen minutes outside of Woodstock is a modern treehouse with a swimming pond and a giant window for a wall. When night falls, climb up the ladder into your bedroom loft where you can count shooting stars from the skylights. The 10-year-old you would be so proud. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @cristinarnieto
This renewed 1950's homestead cabin is the perfect place to appreciate the calm of the Mojave desert. Located on a five acre plot of land, the only thing you’ll see when opening the large double-doors is vast, unobstructed views of the landscape. Which is a good thing when using the refreshing outdoor shower. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @alalam100
After a morning spent weaving through Marrakesh's labyrinth of souks, you’ll be glad to duck into Nicole’s quiet and peaceful riad. With fruit and pastries served fresh each day, the only thing you’ll have to worry about is waiting 30 minutes before you swim. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @theresatorp
Unless you’re an incredible swimmer, the only way to reach Susan’s house on the Hawkesbury River is by boat. Watch the river roll by from your private pier, swim to tiny beaches or seek out the nearby shipwreck. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, call Peats Bite restaurant and they’ll send a boat for you. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @sarahlianhan
There’s no such thing as a bad view of Lake Como. But Alistair and Vicki’s apartment high above the village of Varenna has some of the most staggering ones. Come home from a boat trip to Bellagio or Menaggio in time for sunset—and then stargazing—from one of your three balconies. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @sssoph90
This rocky getaway tucked under the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast can make you feel like you have the whole Tyrrhenian Sea to yourself. When you’ve had enough solitude, your host can arrange a sailing adventure that leaves right from your private dock. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @lizbedor
It may be tucked away in the jungle, but you’ll have more than the bare necessities at this A-frame cabin in General Luna. After checking in with the welcome party, two friendly dogs named Blue and Mellow, you can get right to work using the indoor swing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @thetriangle.siargao