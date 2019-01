Austraalia kuumalaine purustab rekordeid

Temperature records broke yesterday in SA. Tarcoola reached 49°C, Port Augusta 48.9°C, Yunta 46°C, Pukatja/Ernabella 44.5°C. Andamooka, Coober Pedy equalled records 47.8°C, 47.4°C respectively. Very hot again today, relief on Friday. @SA_SES @CFSAlerts @SAHealth #FeelingHot2019 pic.twitter.com/LUAMmf793i