Uskumatu video: hüsteeriline ameeriklanna sõimas lennujaama töötajat vägistajaks

I wake up this am to my video going viral & many calls including @foxnews - So yesterday I was stuck in the airport for 10hrs as #JetBlue flight was canceled due to computer failure. They said we would send another plane from New York but this took many hrs. While in Fort Lauderdale airport everyone remained calm apart from this woman who went crazy on #JetBlue staff called him a rapist & she said she had a gun on me + many crazy things in front of kids Swipe right to see the end of chaos🤦🏽‍♂️

