K, 9.01.2019
Hämmastav video: hüsteeriline ameeriklanna sõimas lennujaama töötajat vägistajaks

Foto on illustratiivne.

FOTO: Alexander Veltens / PantherMedia / Alexander Veltens / Scanpix

26-aastane ameeriklanna Sabrina Thomas läks hüsteeriasse, kui teda ei lubatud joobeseisundi tõttu lennukisse.

Lisaks lennujaama töötajate solvamisele väitis naine, et ta on relvastatud. Naine arreteeriti ja viidi psühhiaatriakliinikusse läbivaatusele. 

