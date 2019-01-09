Lummav galerii: piloot jagab kokpitis tehtud tormifotosid

9. jaanuar 2019, 18:27
Kuula artiklit
Paljudel meist avaneb töökoha aknast väga igav vaade. Piloot Santiago Borja ei saa sama väita.
St Elmo's fire - Quite a unique phenomenon to look at, right on our windshield!. Completeley soundless despite being superpowerful electric discharges only inches away from our noses. Have you ever seen it? - santiagoborja.com #stormpilot #storms #stormPortraits #lightning #santiagoborja #aerial #nature #weather #instaaviation #natgeo #yourshot
Another front view after passing this great storm line in the #Atlantic. The clouds were as high as the tropopause, so we had to request a deviation around them. - santiagoborja.com #stormpilot #storms #stormPortraits #lightning #santiagoborja #aerial #nature #weather #instaaviation #natgeo #yourshot
Jaga artiklit