K, 26.12.2018
«Sain Hiiumaalt selle hea, mis minus on». Tanel Kapper, kaitseliitlane.
  • Fotod: millised puhkusesihtkohad olid sel aastal kuulsuste seas populaarsed?

FOTO: Pixabay

Tuntud inimeste jaoks käib töö ja reisimine tihti käsikäes, kuid ka nemad soovivad vahel aja maha võtta ja stressivabalt sihtkohti avastada. Ühtlasi näib, et Itaaliast ei saa vist kellelgi küllalt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

giorno e notte @capripalace

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mumbai.

A post shared by @ azizansari on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Green lagoon @costapalmas

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunset serenity... #priceless 📷 by: @lacarba 🇮🇹

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Found this pic from Bali @marcushyde took

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everything has changed, and yet, I’m more me than I’ve ever been.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☀️’s out, belly out💛 #Greece 🇬🇷

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We love you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish X kisses x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ciao. 🇮🇹

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

