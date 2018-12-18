Pilk peale! Need on National Geographicu 10 kõige populaarsemat fotot sel aastal

Photo @ladzinski / Despite the northern front range of #Colorado being partly cloudy this morning, the #LunarEclipse still managed to peek out for a beautiful sighting. Today’s eclipse was a #SuperBlueBloodMoon and reached totality around 6:30 am, giving a fair amount of blue hour light to see the mountains as well. The mountains seen here are #MountMeeker and Colorado’s northern most 14,000 foot mountain, #LongsPeak.

