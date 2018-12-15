12 lummavat Instagrami kontot, mis nakatavad sind reisipisikuga

Love searching for new angles on Yosemite. For this shot, I paddled out to the middle of the river on a SUP, and waited a min for the water to settle. And I have three radical friends that are down to balance on icy bridge railings to help put everything into perspective. @travisburkephotography @christianschaffer @nathanielwise 👩‍👦‍👦

A post shared by Quin (@everchanginghorizon) on Dec 8, 2018 at 8:50pm PST