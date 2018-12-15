12 lummavat Instagrami kontot, mis nakatavad sind reisipisikuga

Sotsiaalmeedia on ammendamatu reisiinspiratsiooni allikas. Toome teieni 12 parimat Instagrami kontot, mis innustavad maailma avastama.
Love searching for new angles on Yosemite. For this shot, I paddled out to the middle of the river on a SUP, and waited a min for the water to settle. And I have three radical friends that are down to balance on icy bridge railings to help put everything into perspective. @travisburkephotography @christianschaffer @nathanielwise 👩👦👦
Open up your mind and the possibilities are endless. Walking through a fairyland with @brinkleydavies. ———— Going up river on a small local boat through mangrove forests and thick jungles that hold some of the rarest species in the world, we arrived at a spot called “Mirror Lake”. This incredible place is meromictic, meaning it has layers of water that do not mix. The top layer being cool, crystal clear fresh water, and the bottom layer being warm, green, and salty. Diving down as monkeys sat and watched us from the branches above only added to the magic and mysticism. Derawan, Indonesia with the amazing team at @indtravel! One of my new favorite images, shot with @aquatech_imagingsolutions. #underwaterphotography #wonderfulindonesia #freedive #indonesia
I just danced the night away. With three people. In a living room. It’s true I find beautiful places inspiring. But people with beautiful souls, well, they just make everything better. I am grateful, whether our paths cross for a minute or a lifetime, because I get to reflect all the kindness and exuberance and strength of those around me. Hope you all have a wonderful weekend💛 - This was shot by a dear friend @muenchmax while road tripping through Germany a few weeks ago. We hadn’t seen each other for two years and finally got to catch up :) Our road trip talks actually inspired me to write out my life’s mission statement, something I’ve wanted to do for a long time but never found the words for. Thanks for being one of many really fantastic influences on my life.
Playing Tiny Human in Mother Nature’s garden. I love how this can give a place scale and human intrigue. This is the first day of the #bemyphotomuse #posechallengeday1 check my insta stories to see how I set up my tripod to get shots like this! Check out the hashtags too to see what others are posting, and be part of it for a chance to be featured on my stories! This is a 5-days to better photos challenge that you’re all invited to join (it’s free!) link in my bio.
Rotorua is a unique city in that it sits on top of a geothermal wonderland. Throughout the city and nearby you’ll find that it hisses, bubbles, and steams. With geysers that erupt regularly and natural hot pools galore. I mean, where else in the world can you walk through your local neighborhood park and see this? It looks even cooler at sunset on a wet day, especially with the wind blowing the steam around #rotoruanz #rotoruanz #kuiraupark . . . . #rotorua #rotovegas #newzealand #nzmustdo #purenewzealand
In collaboration with @TOMS I have taken a few photos that highlight some of their new booties from their 2016 holiday collection. The best part of being a TOMS customer is that for every pair of shoes you buy, TOMS provides a pair of shoes for a child in need.❤️#TOMSshoes #ad
Who has a European Christmas on their bucket list?! ✨🎄 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I can’t believe it’s been a year since I took my DREAM trip through Europe with @meyerofcapetown! We explored Christmas markets in Austria, Germany and Slovakia by river cruise and ended our adventure in Budapest. We ate and drank our weight in sweets, baked goods and Glühwein— and had no ragrets (not one). It was every ounce of magic I imagined and one of my top recommended trips! I’ve updated my LINK IN BIO with our itinerary for anyone thinking of a last minute trip for the holidays or looking for some 2019 travel inspo! •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Edited with @TBApresets | #budapest #christmas #rivercruise
I’ve started the last segment of my European Summer Trip: Switzerland! Over the next 12 days I’ll be visiting all of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the country. Today I visited my 368th World Heritage Site: The Swiss Tectonic Area Sardona. It was a pretty good hike which lasted over 5 hours and saw me climb over 2,000 feet in elevation and go down another 3,000 feet (at least). The area was stunningly beautiful and geologically fascinating. This is one of the only areas in the world where older rock was thrust on top of younger rock. Geologists are still coming to this area even after 150 academic papers have been written about this (relatively) small area. As you can see from the images (and from my IG stories) this is an amazing place to visit. Today was probably the most strenuous day of the trip as I probably won’t need to do such hikes for many of the cultural sites I’ll be visiting. Tomorrow I’m off to visit the Abbey of St. Gall, and one of the most incredible library of ancient books in Europe. Everywhere#everythingeverywhere #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND #unescosardona #UNESCO #WorldHeritage #WorldHeritaeSite #switzerland #swiss #alps #mountains
Oh hey guys 👋🏽 I’m back in the Philippines, more specifically El Nido. Did you know that El Nido means ‘the nest’? It gets its name because of the swiftlets in this area that build their nests in the limestone cliffs out of their own saliva. These nests have been used for centuries to make ‘El Nido soup’- a special soup eaten by the locals and believed to have great health benefits. El Nido is also a biodiversity gem with 5 types of forest, 3 marine habitats, 100 species of coral, 813 species of fish, 6 endemic marine mammals, 4 species of endangered turtle, and 16 endemic bird species... just to name a few! —————————————- #philippines #itsmorefuninthephilippines #thephilippines #elnido #palawan #asia