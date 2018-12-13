Hämmastav foto: inimesed ei suuda Emiratesi lennukilt pilku pöörata

Lennufirma Emirates avaldas Instagramis foto oma uuest säravast lennukist.
Emirates postitas Instagrami foto, millel on näha teemantidega kaetud Boeing 777. Foto pälvis Instagrami kasutajatelt väga palju kiidusõnu.
Kahjuks ei ole tegemist siiski pärislennukiga. Pildi autoriks on kunstnik Sara Shakeel, kellele meeldibki asjadele veidi sära lisada. Inspiratsiooni teemantlennuki jaoks andis talle suur reisielevus.
So My plane has been on the news lately, confirming whether it’s real or not, so before I took off I took another picture just to let you guys know it’s real 🌝😛💎💎✈️ . . . P.s thank you guys ! I truly and honestly made the diamond plane for the love of the trip and the excitement! Never in a million years did I know it’ll end up on news / tv / trending on #twitter all over the place ! So thank you a million times! 🙏 . CollageArt SaraShakeel . . . #art #collageart #plane #diamonds #vision #emirates #clouds #diamond #crystalart #arte #hope #edit #editing #bright #creation #Creative #imagine