N, 13.12.2018
«Sõna laplane, kuitahes «eesti rahvapärimuse kohane» see ka on, on saamidele solvav sõimusõna.» Piibe Aikkio
  • Reisile
  • Huvitavat
  • Hämmastav foto: inimesed ei suuda Emiratesi lennukilt pilku pöörata

Hämmastav foto: inimesed ei suuda Emiratesi lennukilt pilku pöörata

jaga E-post prindi artikkel saada vihje Loe ja lisa kommentaare

FOTO: Volodymyr Melnyk / PantherMedia / Volodymyr Melnyk / Scanpix

Kuula artiklit

Lennufirma Emirates avaldas Instagramis foto oma uuest säravast lennukist.

Emirates postitas Instagrami foto, millel on näha teemantidega kaetud Boeing 777. Foto pälvis Instagrami kasutajatelt väga palju kiidusõnu.

Kahjuks ei ole tegemist siiski pärislennukiga. Pildi autoriks on kunstnik Sara Shakeel, kellele meeldibki asjadele veidi sära lisada. Inspiratsiooni teemantlennuki jaoks andis talle suur reisielevus.

Loe ka neid

Praegu oluline

Hetkel portaalides

Tagasi üles