Uskumatud fotod: on see rannaliiv või popkorn?

Kaunil Fuerteventura saarel asub rand, mis oleks just kui popkorniga sillutatud.
Tegelikult on tegemist kaldale uhutud valgete korallidega, mis on segunenud vulkaaniliste kivimite ja rannaliivaga. Instagramis on Popcorni lahe ääres asuv rand väga populaarseks muutunud.
FYI it’s not a popcorns!!🤭🤫 Today i found lonely bay with something unusual, something special... Dried corals in the shape of popcorn covering all beachfront 🍿😍🤫 Breath taking beaches with white sand and crystal clear water 💠🌊 Fuerteventura you are sooo beautiful!!🏝⛰🐾 #fuerteventura #island #islandlife #popcornbay #popcornbeach #travel #travelphotography #cristalclearwater #fuerteventuraexperience #beach #beachlife #beachsleeprepeat #whitesand #whitesandybeach
popcorn beach 🍿 》 》 》 #fuerteventura #fuerteventuraexperience #spain #canaryislands #lovecanaryislands #canarias #Ok_Canarias #worldcaptures #travel_awesome #hello_worldpics #neverstopexploring #exploretocreate #liveoutdoors #ourplanetdaily #popcornbeach #popcornbay #corralejo