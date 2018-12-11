T, 11.12.2018
Uskumatud fotod: on see rannaliiv või popkorn?

Popkorn

FOTO: Pixabay

Kaunil Fuerteventura saarel asub rand, mis oleks just kui popkorniga sillutatud.

Tegelikult on tegemist kaldale uhutud valgete korallidega, mis on segunenud vulkaaniliste kivimite ja rannaliivaga. Instagramis on Popcorni lahe ääres asuv rand väga populaarseks muutunud. 

