Ühe lennufirma lennukid sõitsid tiibupidi kokku

More pics/info of two Delta planes clipping their wings at Boston Logan Airport.

Airbus A330-300 N818NW being towed clipped a parked Boeing 767-300 N176DN. No passengers on either plane. No injuries.



