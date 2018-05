Briti turist kukkus lennuki uksest välja ja sai surma

A #British traveller has died after falling from a #plane on the runway of a #Turkish airport. Staff at #Dalaman airport in southwest #Turkey were trying to remove the 30-year-old man from the flight when he fell from an exit to the concrete 15 meters below early this morning. He died in hospital a short time later. #britishman #dalamanairport #news #newsbhuzz

A post shared by Newsbhuzz (@newsbhuzz) on May 29, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT