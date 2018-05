Reisilennukil lendas õhus olles kokpiti aknaklaas eest

There is a very rare accident happened today for #sichuanairlines #airbus319 flight 8633 from Chongqing to Lhasa, Tibet. The windshield has totally lost at cruise altitude above high sea level terrain into the area of Tibet. Luckily, the aircraft was not very far to ZUUU, and made an emergency landing at ZUUU, Chengdu. Everyone alive onboard. #aviationnews All images in this post from internet.

