Lihasööjabakteri epideemiline levik ohustab eksootilistes piirkondades puhkajaid

I'm glad to see that the skin graft I did with Dr Daniel last week Tuesday has taken quite well and looks to be as good as new in no time. The yellow threads are the stitches for holding the skin in place and to keep the gauze in place also. These can now be removed. Whilst waiting for the dressing to be removed I was quite tense but when it was removed I was more then happy with the results. Rughaz | North Fly District | Western Province | Beautiful Papua New Guinea #rgzheartsofgold #rumginaeup #buruliulcer #remotepng

