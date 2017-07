Galerii: UNESCO maailmapärandi nimistusse kanti 21 uut paika

It's with the utmost pleasure (bordering on elation, euforia and joy) that we here @natmus_gl, hereby can announce that the marvellous cultural landscape in South Greenland, has been admitted to the UNESCO World Heritage List. It's been a long and hard road for the team working on the nomination material and we are eternally grateful for their efforts. The area in question is one of the most extraordinary landscapes in Greenland as it not only holds the remains and ruins of the Norse peoples, but also has remained an active farming area ever since the Norse! (Well...almost! Give or take a few years of downtime ) In the coming week there will be a few more updates about the history of the newly appointed World Heritage area, so stay tuned for some serious history nerdnes! #amazing #awesome #unesco #worldheritage #kujataa #norse #vikings #vikingfarmers #greenland #joy #museum #nerdgasm #ourhistory #natmus_gl

